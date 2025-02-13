The menu will feature a green milkshake 🥤

McDonald’s is launching new items as part of its February menu

February’s menu includes the new Shamrock Shake and Stormzy’s Famous Order

The Shamrock Shake will be available for a limited time of two weeks

McDonald’s has confirmed the launch of its new menu for February, which includes a collaboration with British rapper Stormzy.

The drop features nine Chicken McNuggets, fries, two BBQ dips, Oreo McFlurry or Apple Pie and Sprite Zero.

New McDonald's menu launches today with 6 new items | Red Consultancy

Stormzy is the first celebrity in the UK to take part in ‘Famous Orders’, following a successful launch in the US with celebrities such as Mariah Carey and J Balvin taking part.

Alongside Stormzy’s ‘Famous Order’ which is now available to purchase, McDonald’s is bringing back fan-favourites across burgers, desserts and sides for its February menu.

Food items on the menu this month include:

The Philly Cheese Stack

McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse

The Katsu Chicken One

Mozzarella Dippers

Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie

Mars McFlurry

A brand-new drink has also been added to the menu for February, launching on Wednesday March 12. The drink is a green milkshake named Shamrock Shake and will be available for a limited two weeks, ending on Tuesday March 25.

The Shamrock Shake originally launched in the US, and has been launched in the UK just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

For more information, please visit the McDonald’s UK website.