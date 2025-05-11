Tesco affected by cheese recall amid fears of potentially deadly bacteria contamination

A popular brand of cheese has been recalled amid fears of a potentially deadly bacteria contamination.

The Food Standards Agency has urged anyone who has bought Le Superbe Raclette not to eat it.

The full fat semi-hard Swiss cheese made with pasteurised milk is being recalled by Castelli UK Ltd over concerns about the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects Tesco stores only.

Castelli UK Ltd is recalling a popular type of cheese sold in Tesco stores. Picture: Google

The affected packs at 150g with a best before date of May 12, 2025. No other Castelli UK Ltd products are understood to be affected by this issue.

The Food Standards Agency said symptoms caused by listeria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Castelli UK Ltd is recalling Le Superbe Raclette because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Picture: Tesco

A Tesco spokesperson said: “If you’ve bought an affected product with a best before date of 12/05/25, please don’t eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

"For more information, please call Castelli UK Ltd directly on 01723 835 446. Alternatively, you can also contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”