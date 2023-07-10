Entrepreneur and owner of Dished Up Deli catering company Philip Davison was recently awarded the tender to provide hospitality services to Castlereagh Hills Golf Course by Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council.

The Hills Bar and Restaurant has created 10 new jobs for the venue with plans to add to the team throughout the summer.

The menu consists of a variety of classic homemade dishes focused on supporting local producers.

From Sunday lunch and breakfast fries to burgers, fish dishes and a range of delicious desserts the bar and restaurant is open seven days a week for both members of the golf club and the public.

Philip said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed to manage the hospitality services here at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course and I’m delighted to bring the Hills Bar and Restaurant brand to our patrons.

“Not only are there breathtaking views across the green but we have the ability to host up to 150 people for private functions such as weddings, funerals, christenings, birthdays, engagements and much more.”

The bar and restaurant opens daily from 10am and has a range of teas, coffee and traybakes available for those looking for something light.“We are also happy to welcome people to the bar where they can try out our range of cocktails and selection of lagers, ciders, spirits and wines” added Philip.

