The Hills Bar and Restaurant launches at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course, creating 10 new jobs

Entrepreneur and owner of Dished Up Deli catering company Philip Davison was recently awarded the tender to provide hospitality services to Castlereagh Hills Golf Course by Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council.
By Kathryn McKenna
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST

The Hills Bar and Restaurant has created 10 new jobs for the venue with plans to add to the team throughout the summer.

The menu consists of a variety of classic homemade dishes focused on supporting local producers.

The Hills Bar and Restaurant has created 10 new jobs. Image: ContributedThe Hills Bar and Restaurant has created 10 new jobs. Image: Contributed
From Sunday lunch and breakfast fries to burgers, fish dishes and a range of delicious desserts the bar and restaurant is open seven days a week for both members of the golf club and the public.

Philip said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed to manage the hospitality services here at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course and I’m delighted to bring the Hills Bar and Restaurant brand to our patrons.

“Not only are there breathtaking views across the green but we have the ability to host up to 150 people for private functions such as weddings, funerals, christenings, birthdays, engagements and much more.”

The bar and restaurant opens daily from 10am and has a range of teas, coffee and traybakes available for those looking for something light.“We are also happy to welcome people to the bar where they can try out our range of cocktails and selection of lagers, ciders, spirits and wines” added Philip.

From Sunday lunch and breakfast fries to burgers, fish dishes and a range of delicious desserts, The Hills Bar & Restaurant is open seven days a week for both members of the golf club and the public. Image: ContributedFrom Sunday lunch and breakfast fries to burgers, fish dishes and a range of delicious desserts, The Hills Bar & Restaurant is open seven days a week for both members of the golf club and the public. Image: Contributed
To book a table at The Hills Bar & Restaurant or find out more, call 028 9013 4508 / email [email protected] or connect with them on social media.

Related topics:LisburnRestaurant