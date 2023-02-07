This wonderful family home at 17 Ballymote Road in Crumlin offers an abundance of space and versatile living with the accommodation comprising six bedrooms, three reception rooms, two en suites, a family bathroom, dining kitchen and separate dining area.

On the market with Gerard McClinton Estate Agent this extensive, detached home, priced at £399,950, measures an impressive 2750 sqft and sits on a prominent, mature site of just under an acre of well maintained gardens.

The master suite is exceptional. It sits on the first floor and has uninterrupted views over the lough, it also benefits from a modern en suite shower room and walk in robe.

A second master also benefits from an en suite shower room. There are four other bedrooms.

Three reception rooms offer very comfortable living options and consist of a very generous family room with triple aspect glazing and underfloor heating, the second reception room has dual aspect glazing and a feature open fire with limestone mantle.

The third is a comfortable "snug" room.

The kitchen, again generous in proportion is fitted with a superb high quality solid maple ‘Poggenpohl’ kitchen and integrated appliances.

The kitchen has ample space for dining and leads to a separate utility room with a feature Belfast Sink.

There is a further, separate dining area.

The family bathroom comprises a four piece suite. The loft space is accessed via a pull down ladder and is floored with light and ample storage space.

For further information contact Gerard McClinton Estate Agent on 028 9099 2884.

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous family home This Crumlin property is on the market now Photo: Gerard McClinton Estate Agents Photo Sales

