Balmoral Show challenges budding florists to ‘bee the change’

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

This May the buzz of the Balmoral Show will celebrate and recognise the importance of the role bees play in our ecosystems through the ever-popular Horticulture Competition

Entrants will be challenged to ‘Bee the Change’ and design a floral arrangement for the Show as we approach World Bee Day on May 20, 2025.

Whether the designs focus on bee-ing inspired, a safe haven in the Bee-Hamas or a trip to the Honeybee Hotel, creativity will be high on the judges’ radar as each entry reflects how we can protect our local bees and ensure they have everything they need to carry out their vital role.

Exhibitors must ensure their floral arrangement is no more than 60cm tall and the base falls within a 28cm² area.

Kendall Glenn, RUAS Events & Digital Marketing Executive, asks potential exhibitors if they can 'Bee the Change'. Pic credit: Brian Thompson
Kendall Glenn, RUAS Events & Digital Marketing Executive, asks potential exhibitors if they can ‘Bee the Change’. Pic credit: Brian Thompson

The competition is free to enter and has three categories for budding horticulturists of all ages including Pre-School/Primary school, 12-17 years old and an over 18 category.

Sponsored by Hillmount Garden Centre and 3T Power, the closing date for entries is Friday April 19, 2025 at 5pm. To download an entry form, visit balmoralshow.co.uk/competitions.

Jenny McNeill, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society is looking forward to the competition.

She commented: “We’re always buzzing about Balmoral, but this year’s horticultural competition theme is the perfect excuse for our exhibitors to bee as creative as they like and find the perfect buds to celebrate and protect our buzzing friends”.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday May 14 to Saturday May 17 2025.

