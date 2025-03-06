Lisburn charity’s choir warms up for BBC’s ‘Big Sing’

Lisburn based charity ASCERT is delighted that it’s Recovery Choir is going to be part of BBC Sing!, an inspiring initiative by BBC Radio Ulster that unites choirs from across Northern Ireland to form the region’s ‘Biggest Ever Community Choir’.

Founded in September 2024, ASCERT’s Recovery Choir provides a welcoming and uplifting environment for individuals in recovery, those working in recovery, and friends or family members supporting a loved one.

Meeting every Thursday evening in Belfast, the choir is led by acclaimed Musical Director Keith Pyper, whose impressive career spans over 20 years of working with choirs and musical societies across Northern Ireland.

BBC Sing! invited choirs from across the region to apply for this special event, forming county-based choirs that have been rehearsing both online and in person since February.

ASCERT's Recovery Choir will take part in BBC's Big Sing in the Ulster Hall later this month. Pictured L-R: Neil, Fiona McCann, Siobhan Wolfe, Ashleigh Connor, Lorna Fennell, and Keith Pyper. Pic Credit: Emma Otten

The initiative will culminate in a spectacular live performance at the Ulster Hall on March 24, where choirs from Antrim, Down, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh, and Londonderry will each showcase their contemporary music pieces before joining forces for an unforgettable grand finale.

ASCERT’s Recovery Choir is honoured to be representing County Antrim in this landmark event.

Choir leader Ashleigh Connor said: “This choir provides a fun, supportive space where people can come together to sing uplifting contemporary music.

“For our members – whether ASCERT staff, individuals in recovery, or those working in recovery – being part of such an incredible event at the Ulster Hall is an honour and something we are truly excited about.”

If you would like to join ASCERT’s Recovery Choir, come along on Thursday evenings from 6:45pm to 8pm at the Westcourt Centre, Barrack Street, Belfast or email [email protected].