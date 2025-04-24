Beautiful four bedroom detached bungalow on large mature site in Castledawson

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:49 BST
Number 31, Leitrim Road is a beautiful detached bungalow on a large mature site in Castledawson.

The superb family accommodation includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and an open plan kitchen and dining room.

It has a large detached double garage with attic space that has been converted to a games room and private bar, with a car port built to the side of the garage.

There are also spacious and mature gardens to the front and rear with excellent views across countryside from the rear garden.

This lovely home is on the market for £425,000 with Paul Birt estate agents.

The four bedroom detached bungalow is on a large mature site.

1. Leitrim Road

The four bedroom detached bungalow is on a large mature site. Photo: Paul Birt

Spacious entrance hall with tiled floor, wall lights, and cornicing.

2. Leitrim Road

Spacious entrance hall with tiled floor, wall lights, and cornicing. Photo: Paul Birt

Living room with feature gas fireplace and laminate wood floor.

3. Leitrim Road

Living room with feature gas fireplace and laminate wood floor. Photo: Paul Birt

Family room with feature open fireplace, laminate wood floor, cornicing, and recessed lights.

4. Leitrim Road

Family room with feature open fireplace, laminate wood floor, cornicing, and recessed lights. Photo: Paul Birt

