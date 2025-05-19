Beautifully presented four bedroom family home in Antrim

Number 58, Castlewater Wood is a beautifully presented detached residence within easy access of Antrim town centre and Antrim Castle Gardens.

Internally the accommodation comprises of a good size lounge with wood burning stove, luxury kitchen/dining, separate utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor are four well-appointed bedrooms, including the master with en-suite shower room as well as a three piece family bathroom suite.

Further benefits include gas fired central heating, double glazing and a fully enclosed garden to rear.

It is on the market for offers over £289,950.

The beautifully presented detached residence is within easy access of town centre amenities as well as Antrim Castle Gardens.

Reception hallway with ceramic tiled flooring.

Lounge with feature bay window and attractive cast iron wood burning stove within marble fireplace.

Open plan kitchen/dining with superb range of high and low level units with complimentary work surfaces.

