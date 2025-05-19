Internally the accommodation comprises of a good size lounge with wood burning stove, luxury kitchen/dining, separate utility room and downstairs cloakroom.
On the first floor are four well-appointed bedrooms, including the master with en-suite shower room as well as a three piece family bathroom suite.
Further benefits include gas fired central heating, double glazing and a fully enclosed garden to rear.
It is on the market for offers over £289,950.
The beautifully presented detached residence is within easy access of town centre amenities as well as Antrim Castle Gardens. Photo: Hunter Campbell
Reception hallway with ceramic tiled flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell
Lounge with feature bay window and attractive cast iron wood burning stove within marble fireplace. Photo: Hunter Campbell
Open plan kitchen/dining with superb range of high and low level units with complimentary work surfaces. Photo: Hunter Campbell