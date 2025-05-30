Clanmil Housing to bring 43 new houses to Dunmurry

Clanmil Housing recently welcomed the Lord Mayor of Belfast to view a site in Dunmurry, where 43 new homes are being developed by MRP.

The 43 new homes will include a mix of 10 one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom and 3 three-bedroom apartments.

Four of the one-bedroom apartments will be for people aged 55 years and older, while one of the two-bedroom apartments will be wheelchair accessible.

The estimated completion date is summer 2026.

Gary Coyle (MRP) Daniel Laverty (MRP) Brigid O'Donnell (MRP) Cllr Micky Murray (Belfast Lord Mayor), Carol McTaggart (Clanmil), Kieron McGrath (KEM Construction Ltd)Denise Doherty (Clanmil) Eamonn McGrath (KEM Construction Ltd), John Rooney (Clanmil), Jan Sloan (Clanmil). Pic credit: Clanmil Housing

Carol McTaggart, Group Chief Executive of Clanmil Housing, said: “As there are now more than 48,000 people waiting for a social home in Northern Ireland, including 8,551 people in Belfast, we hope that these new apartments will go some way towards helping to address the urgent need for good homes.

"We are looking forward to handing them over to new customers in summer 2026.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray commented: “This is a positive step being taken by Clanmil Housing to bring new life into a vacant site in this part of Belfast, providing good quality homes for people who need them.

"Our Belfast Agenda is about making life better for all our residents and communities – and having a safe, warm home is fundamental to a good quality of life.”

Daniel Laverty, Development Manager at MRP, added: “At MRP, we’re dedicated to delivering high-quality property developments that enhance existing communities and provide a true sense of place.

"Kingsway Dunmurry will mark MRP’s fourth successfully delivered scheme for Clanmil. It has been great to work again with the team at Clanmil and it is a relationship we hope to maintain and grow into the future.”