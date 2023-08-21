Register
The detached family residence is in a prime location within easy access of Ballyclare town centre. Photos: Hunter CampbellThe detached family residence is in a prime location within easy access of Ballyclare town centre. Photos: Hunter Campbell
The detached family residence is in a prime location within easy access of Ballyclare town centre. Photos: Hunter Campbell

County Antrim property: Elegant five bedroom home with landscaped gardens

Number 65, Rashee Road is a beautiful detached family residence, in a prime location within easy access of Ballyclare town centre.
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:39 BST

Presented to a high standard internally, the ground floor plan features three large reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/family area with a separate utility room, and a downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor are five well appointed bedrooms, including a master with a recently installed contemporary en-suite shower room, as well as a separate family bathroom with a four-piece suite.

Externally, the property sits on an extensive site comprising gardens laid in lawn, a sweeping tarmac driveway and a landscaped garden to the rear.

It is on the market for offers around £425,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more details, click here.

The property is on an extensive landscaped site.

1. Rashee Road

The property is on an extensive landscaped site. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Reception hall.

2. Rashee Road

Reception hall. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Lounge with feature cast iron horseshoe-style fireplace.

3. Rashee Road

Lounge with feature cast iron horseshoe-style fireplace. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Dining room with ceiling cornice, picture rail, and solid wood flooring.

4. Rashee Road

Dining room with ceiling cornice, picture rail, and solid wood flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell

