County Antrim property: Elegant five bedroom home with landscaped gardens
Number 65, Rashee Road is a beautiful detached family residence, in a prime location within easy access of Ballyclare town centre.
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:39 BST
Presented to a high standard internally, the ground floor plan features three large reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/family area with a separate utility room, and a downstairs cloakroom.
On the first floor are five well appointed bedrooms, including a master with a recently installed contemporary en-suite shower room, as well as a separate family bathroom with a four-piece suite.
Externally, the property sits on an extensive site comprising gardens laid in lawn, a sweeping tarmac driveway and a landscaped garden to the rear.
It is on the market for offers around £425,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.
