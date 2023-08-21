Number 65, Rashee Road is a beautiful detached family residence, in a prime location within easy access of Ballyclare town centre.

Presented to a high standard internally, the ground floor plan features three large reception rooms, an open plan kitchen/dining/family area with a separate utility room, and a downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor are five well appointed bedrooms, including a master with a recently installed contemporary en-suite shower room, as well as a separate family bathroom with a four-piece suite.

Externally, the property sits on an extensive site comprising gardens laid in lawn, a sweeping tarmac driveway and a landscaped garden to the rear.

It is on the market for offers around £425,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more details, click here.

1 . Rashee Road The property is on an extensive landscaped site. Photo: Hunter Campbell

2 . Rashee Road Reception hall. Photo: Hunter Campbell

3 . Rashee Road Lounge with feature cast iron horseshoe-style fireplace. Photo: Hunter Campbell

4 . Rashee Road Dining room with ceiling cornice, picture rail, and solid wood flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell