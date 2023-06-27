Number 69, Largy Road in Carnlough is a five bedroom, semi-detached property with magnificent sea views.

Internally the property has been extensively modernised to a very high standard. It benefits from a generous open plan living/kitchen/dining area for modern day living, five bedrooms (three with with en-suite facilities) and a modern family bathroom.

The accommodation is very adaptable to offer the ground or first floor bedrooms as an office/reception room.

With graphite PVC windows and doors and oil fired central heating within, the property also has pleasant outdoor space with a patio area and gardens, as well as a generous concrete driveway with ample parking.

It is on the market for offers around £349,950 with Hunter Campbell Estate agents.

