County Antrim property: Five bedroom home with magnificent sea views
Internally the property has been extensively modernised to a very high standard. It benefits from a generous open plan living/kitchen/dining area for modern day living, five bedrooms (three with with en-suite facilities) and a modern family bathroom.
The accommodation is very adaptable to offer the ground or first floor bedrooms as an office/reception room.
With graphite PVC windows and doors and oil fired central heating within, the property also has pleasant outdoor space with a patio area and gardens, as well as a generous concrete driveway with ample parking.
It is on the market for offers around £349,950 with Hunter Campbell Estate agents.