Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
The Largy Road property enjoys magnificent coastal views. Photos: Hunter Campbell Estate AgentsThe Largy Road property enjoys magnificent coastal views. Photos: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents
The Largy Road property enjoys magnificent coastal views. Photos: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

County Antrim property: Five bedroom home with magnificent sea views

Number 69, Largy Road in Carnlough is a five bedroom, semi-detached property with magnificent sea views.
By Helena McManus
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:50 BST

Internally the property has been extensively modernised to a very high standard. It benefits from a generous open plan living/kitchen/dining area for modern day living, five bedrooms (three with with en-suite facilities) and a modern family bathroom.

The accommodation is very adaptable to offer the ground or first floor bedrooms as an office/reception room.

With graphite PVC windows and doors and oil fired central heating within, the property also has pleasant outdoor space with a patio area and gardens, as well as a generous concrete driveway with ample parking.

It is on the market for offers around £349,950 with Hunter Campbell Estate agents.

The unique property enjoys spectacular coastal and rural views. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

1. Largy Road

The unique property enjoys spectacular coastal and rural views. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

Spacious reception hall with porcelain tiled flooring.

2. Largy Road

Spacious reception hall with porcelain tiled flooring. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

Lounge area with feature fireplace.

3. Largy Road

Lounge area with feature fireplace. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

The lounge enjoys far-reaching views of the coast.

4. Largy Road

The lounge enjoys far-reaching views of the coast. Photo: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents

Next Page
Page 1 of 3