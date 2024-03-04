Register
County Antrim property: this three bedroom house in Doagh, near Ballyclare enjoys beautiful rural views

Number 62, Mill Green is an immaculately presented, three bedroom semi-detached home in Doagh, near Ballyclare.
By Helena McManus
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:11 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 15:24 GMT

The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge with open fire, kitchen through dining room, and a modern fitted kitchen, as well as a utility room, furnished cloakroom, three well proportioned first floor bedrooms to include the principal en suite, and a deluxe family bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a private double driveway finished in decorative stone, and a rear garden finished in lawn with a paved patio area.

Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing and rural views.

It is on the market for offers over £159,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The three bedroom property is beautifully presented. Photos: Colin Graham Residential

The house is located in the popular Mill Green development in Doagh.

Entrance hall with wood laminate floor covering.

Bright and airy lounge with cast iron fireplace.

