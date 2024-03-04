The property comprises an entrance hall, lounge with open fire, kitchen through dining room, and a modern fitted kitchen, as well as a utility room, furnished cloakroom, three well proportioned first floor bedrooms to include the principal en suite, and a deluxe family bathroom.
Externally, the property benefits from a private double driveway finished in decorative stone, and a rear garden finished in lawn with a paved patio area.
Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing and rural views.
It is on the market for offers over £159,950 with Colin Graham Residential.
