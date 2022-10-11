Register
This detached family home at 53 Hillsborough Road Dromore is on the market now

Detached Dromore family home on a superized site is on the market now

This well proportioned detached, family home at 53 Hillsborough Road Dromore occupies a super sized site with good sized surrounding gardens and is on the market for offers over £409,950.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago

The accommodation is ideal for family requirements, with four reception rooms, modern fitted kitchen, utility room and four excellent sized bedrooms, master with ensuite and main bathroom. The property benefits from oil heating and double glazed windows.Externally there is driveway parking for several cars and integral double garage.

FEATURES:

Detached Family Home on Good Sized Site with Integral Double Garage

Spacious Entrance Hall with Cloakroom/wc

Lounge with Attractive Fireplace

Dining Room/Play Room with doors to Conservatory

Casual Sitting Room

Modern Fitted Kitchen Open Plan to Casual Dining Area

Four Well Proportioned Bedrooms, Ensuite Shower Room

Family Bathroom

Good Sized Gardens in Lawns with Large Corner, South Facing Patio Area

Excellent Tarmac Car Parking for Several Cars to Integral Double Garage

For further information contact Templeton Robinson (Lisburn Road) on 28 9066 3030.

Photo: Templeton Robinson

Photo: Templeton Robinson

Photo: Templeton Robinson

Photo: Templeton Robinson

