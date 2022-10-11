Detached Dromore family home on a superized site is on the market now
This well proportioned detached, family home at 53 Hillsborough Road Dromore occupies a super sized site with good sized surrounding gardens and is on the market for offers over £409,950.
The accommodation is ideal for family requirements, with four reception rooms, modern fitted kitchen, utility room and four excellent sized bedrooms, master with ensuite and main bathroom. The property benefits from oil heating and double glazed windows.Externally there is driveway parking for several cars and integral double garage.
FEATURES:
Detached Family Home on Good Sized Site with Integral Double Garage
Spacious Entrance Hall with Cloakroom/wc
Lounge with Attractive Fireplace
Dining Room/Play Room with doors to Conservatory
Casual Sitting Room
Modern Fitted Kitchen Open Plan to Casual Dining Area
Four Well Proportioned Bedrooms, Ensuite Shower Room
Family Bathroom
Good Sized Gardens in Lawns with Large Corner, South Facing Patio Area
Excellent Tarmac Car Parking for Several Cars to Integral Double Garage
For further information contact Templeton Robinson (Lisburn Road) on 28 9066 3030.