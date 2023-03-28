Register
Dobbies helps Lisburn blossom this spring: free seeds in partnership with Let It Grow

Dobbies is partnering with BBC Radio 2 by handing out 1,000 free packets of seeds at its Lisburn store to encourage residents to brighten up their green spaces this spring.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:02 BST

It’s part of the BBC’s Let It Grow initiative, to inspire new growers, both young and old, to discover the joy of planting and growing, and encourage them to turn grey spaces into wild and colourful places to help support British wildlife.

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this fantastic initiative by the BBC. Spring is a great time of year to get gardening and we’re excited to see the nation’s gardens bloom and the wildlife flourish with our free seeds.”

Marcus also shares his top tips for sowing these seeds, he said: “Calendula, Borage and Nasturtium are fuss-free plants that are easy to sow and care for and great for injecting some colour to your garden. As we approach the warmer months and the sun heats the ground, it couldn’t be a better time to sow these seeds.

Snap up your free seeds at Dobbie's Lisburn store now
“At Dobbies, we recommend sowing your seeds inside, under a cover or in a greenhouse to maximise the success of germination. Once the seeds have grown to be bushy young plants, and the frosts have finished, then they are ready to be planted into your outdoor pots or borders.”

Thompson & Morgan are supplying the seeds in partnership with Dobbies and customers are encouraged to visit Dobbies’ Lisburn store to collect a free packet. Seeds will be available on a first come, first served basis, from Monday March 27 to Sunday May 28, while stocks last, from the customer services desk.

LisburnBBC Radio 2Spring