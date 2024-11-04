Five bedroom detached family home in County Antrim with landscaped rear gardens

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 14:57 BST
Number 69, Forthaven is an impressive bespoke family home in Ballyrobert village, Ballyclare.

The detached property comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room currently utilised as a home office, generous sized sun lounge, kitchen through dining room with luxury fitted kitchen and a utility room, along with an attached garage (currently converted into a cinema room/play room), five well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal suite with walk-in wardrobe/dressing room, and a separate deluxe fully tiled bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in set concrete, and a fully enclosed, landscaped rear garden, finished in lawn, composite decking, artificial grass, raised planters, and decorative stone, with a tiled patio area featuring a roofed pergola and fitted bar, a separate tiled patio area with roof and open fire, and a range of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, underfloor heating to ground floor level, PVC double glazing, alarm system, CCTV, and CAT 5 to the bedrooms, living areas, office and playroom.

This magnificent property is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The detached, bespoke family home is finished to an exceptional specification throughout.

1. Forthaven

The detached, bespoke family home is finished to an exceptional specification throughout. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Entrance porch leading to entrance hall with tiled floor, coving to ceiling, panelling to walls, and glass panelled, French doors leading to kitchen.

2. Forthaven

Entrance porch leading to entrance hall with tiled floor, coving to ceiling, panelling to walls, and glass panelled, French doors leading to kitchen. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Stairway leading to first floor.

3. Forthaven

Stairway leading to first floor. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Cloakroom with contemporary, two piece suite comprising vanity unit (in lieu of sink showing in photograph) and concealed cistern WC.

4. Forthaven

Cloakroom with contemporary, two piece suite comprising vanity unit (in lieu of sink showing in photograph) and concealed cistern WC. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BallyclareCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice