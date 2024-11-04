The detached property comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room currently utilised as a home office, generous sized sun lounge, kitchen through dining room with luxury fitted kitchen and a utility room, along with an attached garage (currently converted into a cinema room/play room), five well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal suite with walk-in wardrobe/dressing room, and a separate deluxe fully tiled bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in set concrete, and a fully enclosed, landscaped rear garden, finished in lawn, composite decking, artificial grass, raised planters, and decorative stone, with a tiled patio area featuring a roofed pergola and fitted bar, a separate tiled patio area with roof and open fire, and a range of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, underfloor heating to ground floor level, PVC double glazing, alarm system, CCTV, and CAT 5 to the bedrooms, living areas, office and playroom.

This magnificent property is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . Forthaven The detached, bespoke family home is finished to an exceptional specification throughout. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Forthaven Entrance porch leading to entrance hall with tiled floor, coving to ceiling, panelling to walls, and glass panelled, French doors leading to kitchen. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Forthaven Stairway leading to first floor. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . Forthaven Cloakroom with contemporary, two piece suite comprising vanity unit (in lieu of sink showing in photograph) and concealed cistern WC. Photo: Colin Graham Residential