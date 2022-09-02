Jubilee garden blossoms thanks to Whitemountain Programme grant

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with the church’s own fundraisising efforts the grant will be used to transform an overgrown area of unused space next to the church into a community garden to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It will provide an area for quiet contemplation, socialising, and educational activities. The garden has a direct link to Downshire Primary School and will also be used by Beechlawn Special School, Cromlyn Fold and local Child Care Centres.

Breedon Ireland’s Whitemountain Programme provides funding for community amenity and biodiversity projects within 15 miles of Mullaghglass landfill site through the Landfill Communities Fund. To date over £8.5 million has been allocated to almost 250 projects. These range from sports facilities to community halls, and from wildflower meadows to play areas.

L to R: Dawn Burnside; Richard Rogers (Groundwork); Derek McClelland; Edward Kearney (Whitemountain Programme); Ann Davey; Mark Simpson; Nigel Dunlop

Derek McClelland from Hillsborough Presbyterian Church said: “We recognised that this space was a wasted resource and were determined to bring it into productive use for the whole community. A lot of hard work has gone into developing a plan for the garden, securing planning permission and raising funds. We’re absolutely delighted to have received this grant from the Whitemountain Programme to get us over the line and help make our dreams a reality.”

Edward Kearney from the Whitemountain Programme added: “Environmental regeneration and the development of community facilities are at the heart of the programme, so it’s great to be able to support this new garden in such a prominent position in Royal Hillsborough.”