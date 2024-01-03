Dobbies, the UK's leading garden centre, is kicking off the new year by inviting gardeners in Lisburn to join its free Grow How sessions, learning some top tips on cultivating indoor microgreens.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Saturday January 6, the session will showcase how easy it is to grow microgreens including basil, coriander and arugula.

Dobbies’ gardening experts will provide seasoned gardeners and novices alike with practical knowledge to successfully nurture these nutrient rich herbs at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Microgreens can be grown all year round in almost any container, from recycled cans to seed trays, and should be ready to harvest a few weeks after seeding if moisture and light are maintained.

Learn how to grow your own microgreens at Dobbies. Pic credit: Dobbies

Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer, Claire Bishop, said: “Microgreens are not only a tasty addition to the kitchen but a great way to get the whole family involved in an activity.

“There are plenty microgreens to try growing at home and they are very easy to care for.

“I’d recommend reusing a food tub or any container of your choice then lining the bottom with cut felt or kitchen roll for effective water retention before filling it with compost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Make a shallow hole in the compost with your finger, then sow an equally spaced line of microgreens seeds.

"Remember to position your microgreens in a bright spot as this will help them flourish and grow.