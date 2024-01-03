Learn how to grow your own microgreens at Dobbies’ Lisburn workshop
Taking place on Saturday January 6, the session will showcase how easy it is to grow microgreens including basil, coriander and arugula.
Dobbies’ gardening experts will provide seasoned gardeners and novices alike with practical knowledge to successfully nurture these nutrient rich herbs at home.
Microgreens can be grown all year round in almost any container, from recycled cans to seed trays, and should be ready to harvest a few weeks after seeding if moisture and light are maintained.
Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer, Claire Bishop, said: “Microgreens are not only a tasty addition to the kitchen but a great way to get the whole family involved in an activity.
“There are plenty microgreens to try growing at home and they are very easy to care for.
“I’d recommend reusing a food tub or any container of your choice then lining the bottom with cut felt or kitchen roll for effective water retention before filling it with compost.
"Make a shallow hole in the compost with your finger, then sow an equally spaced line of microgreens seeds.
"Remember to position your microgreens in a bright spot as this will help them flourish and grow.
"Make sure to keep the growing seeds consistently moist, and taste test as the plant grows and the flavours develop, so you know when the time is right for harvesting.”