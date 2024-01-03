Register
Learn how to grow your own microgreens at Dobbies’ Lisburn workshop

Dobbies, the UK's leading garden centre, is kicking off the new year by inviting gardeners in Lisburn to join its free Grow How sessions, learning some top tips on cultivating indoor microgreens.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
Taking place on Saturday January 6, the session will showcase how easy it is to grow microgreens including basil, coriander and arugula.

Dobbies’ gardening experts will provide seasoned gardeners and novices alike with practical knowledge to successfully nurture these nutrient rich herbs at home.

Microgreens can be grown all year round in almost any container, from recycled cans to seed trays, and should be ready to harvest a few weeks after seeding if moisture and light are maintained.

Learn how to grow your own microgreens at Dobbies. Pic credit: Dobbies

Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer, Claire Bishop, said: “Microgreens are not only a tasty addition to the kitchen but a great way to get the whole family involved in an activity.

“There are plenty microgreens to try growing at home and they are very easy to care for.

“I’d recommend reusing a food tub or any container of your choice then lining the bottom with cut felt or kitchen roll for effective water retention before filling it with compost.

Dobbies’ Lisburn store introduces kids to the wonderful world of hydroponics

"Make a shallow hole in the compost with your finger, then sow an equally spaced line of microgreens seeds.

"Remember to position your microgreens in a bright spot as this will help them flourish and grow.

"Make sure to keep the growing seeds consistently moist, and taste test as the plant grows and the flavours develop, so you know when the time is right for harvesting.”

