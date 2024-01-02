Dobbies’ Lisburn store introduces kids to the wonderful world of hydroponics

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, is unveiling its first Little Seedlings workshop of 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free session, taking place on Sunday January 7 in its Lisburn store, will help children discover the fascinating world of hydroponics, an innovative method of growing plants in water instead of soil.

Designed for children aged 4-10, Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club workshops are fun, educational and interactive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They encourage kids to embrace the nature and wildlife around them, and nurture a passion for gardening and protecting the environment along the way.

Most Popular

Dobbies Lisburn launches first Little Seedlings workshop of 2024. Pic credit: Dobbies

Children in Lisburn will learn how to propagate plants and grow them using the hydroponic technique, feeding them with mineral nutrient salts dissolved in water, and explore the differences between growing with soil or water.

Additionally, care tips will be shared, including ensuring your water is nutrient rich and the plant is aerated, allowing the roots to get enough oxygen for optimal growth.

Most plants can grow hydroponically, but Dobbies’ experts will showcase some of the plants best suited to the hydroponic method.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chloë Bell, Dobbies’ Community & CSR Communications Executive, is excited to kick off the new year with this hydroponics Little Seedlings workshop.

She said: “We love to encourage children to connect with nature and gardening, and this workshop will dive into the world of hydroponics, giving all attendees the chance to learn a new way of indoor gardening and explore its benefits.

“We welcome children of all ages and abilities to head along to our Lisburn store and take part in this fun-filled session.