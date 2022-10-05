In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Lisburn and the whole Council Area did extremely well in the celebrations with Lisburn City coming third in the City Category, Lisburn Train Station coming second in the Station Category and Hillsborough coming third in the Small Town Category.

Saintfield Community Centre was also honoured with the Youth Award in the Special Award category for outstanding presentation.

Aaron McIntyre, and Stephen Mackle, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; Cllr Scott Carson Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President NILGA; Cllr Martin Kearney, President NILGA; Dawn Mitchell McEntee Chairperson of Hillsborough District Committee and Ken McEntee Member of Hillsborough District Committee

Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “The annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition is a wonderful demonstration of community spirit and highlights the fantastic work and dedication of volunteers who take exceptional pride in their local areas, big and small. Each worthy winner is a shining example of the true Ulster in Bloom ethos, which brings together knowledge, skill and most importantly enthusiasm, to create beautiful spaces and improve their local environment for everyone to enjoy. The awards also showcase the work and commitment of our Translink staff in stations and halts across Northern Ireland in bringing biodiversity, plants and flowers to these spaces."

