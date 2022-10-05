Lisburn and Hillsborough are a blooming success
Budding community gardeners from across Northern Ireland were commended for their hard work and dedication as the results were announced for this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom.
In an event hosted at Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon, the popular horticultural competition celebrated the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognised the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.
Lisburn and the whole Council Area did extremely well in the celebrations with Lisburn City coming third in the City Category, Lisburn Train Station coming second in the Station Category and Hillsborough coming third in the Small Town Category.
Saintfield Community Centre was also honoured with the Youth Award in the Special Award category for outstanding presentation.
Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “The annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition is a wonderful demonstration of community spirit and highlights the fantastic work and dedication of volunteers who take exceptional pride in their local areas, big and small. Each worthy winner is a shining example of the true Ulster in Bloom ethos, which brings together knowledge, skill and most importantly enthusiasm, to create beautiful spaces and improve their local environment for everyone to enjoy. The awards also showcase the work and commitment of our Translink staff in stations and halts across Northern Ireland in bringing biodiversity, plants and flowers to these spaces."
The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA). Councillor Frances Burton, Vice President, NILGA, said: “The participants and winners from the 2022 Translink Ulster in Bloom campaign have yet again shone a light on the amazing results which can be achieved through commitment, community engagement and hard work. These awards demonstrate the value which the 11 councils and our Ulster in Bloom community groups have given in encouraging us to care for our local spaces regardless of size or location. Their hard work and the hours spent planning, planting and pruning make a massive positive impact on the wider environment by supporting biodiversity, conservation and sustainability which improves the quality of life for citizens in our cities, towns and villages.”