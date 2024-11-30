Lisburn Mayor visits new social housing development at Plantation View

Radius Housing has completed their latest new housing development at Plantation View in Lisburn.

To mark the completion of the homes, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh Councillor Kurtis Dickson joined Radius’ Director of Communities, Loma Wilson, at the site.

Plantation View is comprised of 27 three and four bedroom homes, and is a an investment of almost £6.5m from the Department for Communities and Radius Housing.

Construction of the new homes commenced in 2023, and was undertaken by Ballygood Homes and Valleyside Construction.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Kurtis Dickson, has visited the newly completed homes at Plantation View, Lisburn, alongside Loma Wilson from Radius Housing. Pic credit: Matt Mackey

Radius Housing is a leading social and affordable housing developer in Northern Ireland, constructing 300 new social and affordable homes each year. They manage more than 14,000 social homes, and provide care and support to thousands more each year.

Speaking from the new development, Mayor Dickson said: "The completion of Plantation View marks a step forward in addressing the housing needs in Lisburn.

"The delivery of these 27 new homes is a significant investment in our community. I acknowledge the efforts of Radius Housing, the Department for Communities, and the construction partners in bringing this project to fruition.”

Loma Wilson from Radius Housing added: “We are delighted to welcome the Mayor to this wonderful new development.

"At Radius we believe that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home, and Plantation View is a testament to our ongoing commitment to addressing housing needs.

"The standard of these homes is extremely high, and we hope that the new tenants are able to enjoy these homes for many years.”