If you are on the lookout for a home that is so fabulously presented you could just move in, 8 McCormack Gardens in Lurgan is a fine example.

This three-bedroomed, semi-detached property really is well worth a look inside.

Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) describe it as “one of the most beautifully presented homes to hit the sales market for some time”. It is on sale with offers around £165,000.

As soon as you step inside this lovely home you will notice the abundance of natural light that floods through the hallway.

Relax in the comfort of the tastefully decorated living room with feature wall panelling and attractive electric fire. The stunning kitchen diner has a beautiful choice of units and coordinating island complimented by an array of integrated appliances. A utility area and WC complete the ground floor.

Upstairs you will find a fabulous modern bathroom suite with free standing bath and separate shower. There are three double bedrooms providing excellent space for all the family.

To the rear of the property is a private fully enclosed garden with paved patio ideal for entertaining. The driveway to the side provides excellent off street parking, and leads to the integral garage

1 . Welcome home! The bright entrance hall has a UPVC entrance door with glazed panels to either side, wood effect laminate flooring and wall panelling to walls. There is also a cloakroom and storage closet under the stairs. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

2 . Stylish shades 8 McCormack Gardens in Lurgan has been finished to a very high standard and decorated in modern neutral shades. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

3 . Welcoming space The living room has a front aspect and has a feature media wall with electric fire, wall panelling and wood effect laminate flooring. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

4 . Modern living The lovely kitchen / dining area has an extensive range of high and low level kitchen cabinets, including larder style units and saucepan drawers. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales