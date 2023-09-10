Lurgan property: stunningly unique open plan family home with huge kitchen island and entertainment area with bar

Stunning 22 Kilmore Road in Lurgan is a most exquisite detached residence which has been meticulously renovated throughout by the current owners and finished to the highest of standards.

Located in an exclusive area, this fabulous home is simply one of a kind.

It is currently on sale through Marc Fegan estate agents (telephone: 028 3889 4608) with offers over £495,000.

Standing at around 3,000 square feet and set on a spacious and beautifully landscaped site, this home represents an opportunity for potential buyers to acquire a truly unique house with nothing to do but simply turn the key and move in.

The open plan kitchen / dining / living area measures 51 feet long and oozes quality, from the herringbone floor to the stunning island with the largest uncut granite worktop you are ever likely to see! This beautifully crafted bespoke 1909 kitchen has a timeless feel and meets the demands of modern living.

On the other side of the ground floor is the 'entertainment area', a carefully designed space complete with a fully installed bar, living area and sun room and offers the perfect area for families to unwind.

The first floor has been redesigned during the renovation to ensure each bedroom has access to a bathroom. The master bedroom comes with the most stunning en-suite complete with his and hers showers and washhand basins as well as access to the large balcony - the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee.

Bedroom two has its own full bathroom suite and bedrooms three and four share a ‘Jack and Jill’ en-suite. Even the landing has been used to its full potential with an office / study area complete with shelving.

This fabulous property has a gated entrance with a huge tarmac driveway leading to the detached double garage. The gardens are beautifully landscaped and designed for family life, with a perfect mix of patio and lawn and complete with lighting throughout. There is also an outside WC which has just recently been added. The historic Bells Row Wall runs along the side boundary.

