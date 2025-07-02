The house features a large, open-plan kitchen/diner, a separate utility room and a downstairs WC.
The luxurious lounge area is complete with an open fire, with a family room, separate pool room, and a sunroom.
Upstairs, a bright and airy landing leads to four generously-proportioned bedrooms including the master suite with spacious en-suite bathroom and its own private dressing room.
There are two more bedrooms with en-suites and a fourth bedroom that is currently home to a sauna.
The rear grounds are a blend of partially paved and tarmacked areas, with extensive lawns to both the front and rear.
Elevated at the back of the home, a patio/decking area provides a spectacular vantage point with uninterrupted views across the rolling green fields.
To the front of the house, a discreet stepway leads down to a full-size tennis court.
This magnificent property is on the market for offers over £575,000 with Burns & Co.
