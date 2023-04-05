A new community allotment facility has blossomed in Crumlin, allowing locals to cultivate their own vegetables.

This functional new space was created following a significant investment by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and was officially opened by the Mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross on Thursday March 30.

The allotment site is almost an acre and boasts 35 plots, 35 timber sheds, nine car parking spaces, fencing and a waste yard.

It has already received an overwhelming response from local green-fingered residents eager to plant their own fruit and vegetables.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross officially opened Crumlin Community Allotments on March 30. He is pictured with Crumlin Allotment holder, Jean Lytle.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, expressed his delight at the launch of the Crumlin Community Allotments, which is the sixth allotment site in the Borough.

He stated: “As a Council, we are committed to promoting health and wellbeing initiatives, and facilities like these are the perfect way to encourage the people of Crumlin to get outdoors and take part in physical activity. Gardening is accessible to all ages and abilities, and it’s really enjoyable.”

Council operates a number of allotment sites across the Borough, which offer over 180 plots to local residents and community groups. There are also a number of community and privately operated sites.

All of the allotment plots have been allocated, but those interested in adding their name to the waiting list can contact the Parks Administration Team by emaling [email protected] or telephone 028 9034 0139 (9am to 5pm – Monday to Friday).