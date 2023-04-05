Register
Ballymacash Flower Club open night helps to raise money for Baby Basics charity

Ballymacash Flower Club recently held a very successful open night which helped to raise money for charity.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

Mr Brian Shiells, Chairperson of Ballymacash Flower Club, presented a cheque for £1000, the proceeds of the Open Night Charity Demonstration, to Karen Webb who accepted it on behalf of Baby Basics, a volunteer led project which aims to support new mothers unable to afford the basic essentials and equipment to look after their new born babies.

Baby Basics is one of a growing number of baby banks across the UK. Baby banks aim to support and empower families by ensuring every child has the essential items they need to thrive. In the UK, they are powered primarily by volunteers and typically run on professional referral from services such as health visitors, midwives and social workers.

The Committee and members of Ballymacash Flower Club would like to thank everyone who attended or assisted in their Open Night.