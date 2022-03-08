PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 42 Strandview Road, Ballycastle offers around £285,000

On entering the property one is immediately struck by the bright, welcoming interior whilst further investigation reveals two fantastic reception rooms and and a fabulous contemporary styled open plan kitchen together with three good bedrooms.

The property boasts many fine attributes one of which is being its position along the ever popular Strandview Road which is only a short stroll to Ballycastle’s picturesque promenade, golf course, bowling green and well renown grass tennis courts.

The agents invite anyone interested to inspect this property to see the inner qualities this property has to offer.

Entrance Hall with laminated wooden floor, part half panelled walls, understairs storage cupboard.

Lounge: 14’2 x 12’5 With feature open aspect fireplace, raised slate hearth, laminate wooden floor.

Opening into Open Plan Kitchen/Dining/Snug: 17’3 x 14’6 With feature contemporary styled fully fitted eye and low level units complimented with a superb ‘Quartz’ worktop and incorporating a ‘Belling’ four ring induction ceramic hob with opaque glazed splashback, stainless steel ‘Belling’ double oven and grill, ‘Belling’ stainless steel microwave, integrated fridge/freezer, ‘Smeg’ integrated dishwasher, ‘Quooker’ instant hot and cold water tap, sunken sink with recessed single drainer, breakfast bar, saucepan drawers, left plumbed for automatic washing machine, space for dryer, laminated wooden floor, television point.

Downstairs W.C. & Wash Hand Basin with laminated wooden floor and extractor fan.

Hand Painted Spindled Staircase to First Floor

Spacious Landing Area:

Bedroom (1): 14’1 x 12’1 With original tiled fireplace, laminated wooden floors, wired for wall lights.

Shower Room: 7’8 x 6’5 With spacious shower tray having electric shower system, modern wall mounted wash hand basin with drawer unit, w.c., part upvc cladded walls, chrome wall mounted heated radiator, laminated wooden floor.

Bedroom (2): 14’1 x 10’1 With built-in wardrobe having overhead storage, black ornate fireplace, laminated wooden floor.

Bedroom (3): 10’5 x 7’5 With laminated wooden floor.

Bathroom & W.C. Combined 9’10 x 5’5 With white suite, shower over bath with glazed screen and drench head, wall mounted wash hand basin with drawers below, chrome wall mounted heated radiator, laminated wooden floor, extractor fan, fully shelved airing cupboard.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

TO THE REAR: Garden shed 15’10 x 11’0, garden laid in lawn fully enclosed by by panelled fence, pavior patio area, outside watertap, oil fired boiler.

TO THE FRONT: Garden laid in lawn partly enclosed by wall and fence to side and bordered with flower beds, asphalt drive and parking area, double galvanised gates.

SPECIAL FEATURES

* Oil Fired Central Heating (New Condensing Boiler)

* Brown Upvc Double Glazed Windows

* Excellent Decorative Order Throughout

* Only a short stroll from town centre and promenade

* Quiet mature residential location

Agents: Frank A. McCaughan & Son. Tel: 028 2766 7444

