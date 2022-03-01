PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Luxurious Coolyvenny country residence

MCAfee Properties are pleased to offer for sale this luxurious country residence: it’s No 20 and you should easily be able to think of at least 20 reasons to be excited about this superb house – especially if you are looking for something that extra bit special!

It occupies a delightful rural situation yet conveniently approximately six miles from both Coleraine and Ballymoney town centres and approached by a sweeping tarmac avenue from the Coolyveeny Road.

The plot extends to circa 0.8 acres with landscaping throughout and mature hedge boundaries with a detached garage, stores and a great summer house.

Externally it’s already impressive and makes an impact when you approach the same – but be prepared to be wowed when you see the inside!

You enter via the bright and impressive reception hall with a vaulted ceiling and sweeping staircase to the first floor gallery landing – with all the reception rooms accessed from the same.

This includes the impressive kitchen/dining room with an array of units, large breakfast/island unit and open plan via the dining area to the contemporary wrap around glazed sun room – with a feature full height chimney and surround glazing plus french doors to the landscaped and extensive southerly orientated rear gardens.

Also on the ground floor is a lounge, a separate family room plus the rear reception hall with cloaks, utility room and a shower room.

The four bedrooms on the upper floor are all accessed from the large gallery landing area including the master suite with a fitted walk in dressing room and a great sized ensuite. Indeed all the bedrooms are good double rooms plus there’s a luxurious family bathroom with a convenient double vanity unit.

Location:

The property is conveniently situated approximately six miles to both Coleraine and Ballymoney town centres and only a short drive to the banks of the River Bann and the Camus walk/picnic area bordering the same.

Leave Coleraine from the Riverside Regional shopping centre heading towards Castleroe and then left in the same onto the Curragh Road (A54). Continue for around 3.4 miles and then turn right onto the Coolyvenny Road. After approximately 0.4 miles, turn left down the tarmac avenue and No. 20 is the first property on the right hand side.

Accommodation comprises:

Reception Hall: 17’0 x 10’8 (5.18m x 3.25m) (Average size)

An impressive entrance with a feature glazed surround front door including glazing above, attractive Amtico flooring, a sweeping staircase to the first floor gallery landing, points for wall lights and a walk in cloakroom with a tiled floor and a light.

Lounge: 14’7 x 13’9 (4.44m x 4.19m)

Cast iron fireplace in a wooden surround with a tiled hearth, T.V. point, attractive Karndean flooring and views over the gardens and countryside to the front.

Family Room: 12’9 x 11’9 (3.89m x 3.58m) with superb views to the front.

Kitchen/Dining Room: 25’1 x 21’9 (7.65m x 6.63m) (L Shaped)

A fantastic kitchen/dining/living room with three windows providing a great outlook to the southerly orientated rear garden – comprising an extensive range of attractive painted finish units, composite stone type worktops (Deckton Tigerus 20mm worktop) with a matching splashback, Belfast style sink with a Quooker hot water tap, space and provision for a gas range type cooker, splashback and a large Belling extractor fan over, housing for an American style fridge freezer, larder cupboard, T.V. point, telephone point, window pelmets with recessed display units, numerous recessed ceiling spotlights, feature Amtico flooring, open plan to the dining area continuing to the sun room and a large central breakfast bar/island unit with pan drawers and space for a wine fridge.

Sun Room: 13’10 x 13’8 (4.22m x 4.17m) A contemporary sun room with surround glazing including to the side of the feature chimney with an inset ‘Firefox’ stove, vaulted ceiling, T.V. point, Amtico flooring and french doors to the landscaped rear garden.

Rear Hall with a tiled floor, a shelved double airing cupboard, access to the utility room, a ground floor shower room plus a door to a covered exterior porch area to the rear.

Shower Room including a vanity unit with storage below and a tiled splashback, w.c, tiled floor, extractor fan and a spacious tiled shower cubicle with a Mira shower.

Utility Room: 9’4 x 6’10 (2.84m x 2.08m) (widest points) with fitted units, a feature Blanco rangemaster sink unit, plumbed for an automatic washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, extractor fan, larder cupboard and a tiled floor.

First Floor Accommodation

Delightful Gallery Landing Area: 14’2 x 13’2 (4.32m x 4.01m) overlooking the reception foyer with access to all the bedroom accommodation, recessed ceiling spotlights and a useful shelved airing cupboard.

Master Bedroom: 14’8 x 13’11 (4.47m x 4.24m) with a raised T.V. shelf, views over the front garden, T.V. point, telephone point, a walk in fitted dressing room and a separate ensuite with a vanity unit including storage below and a fitted storage unit to the side, w.c, heated towel rail, tiled floor and a large tiled shower cubicle with a ‘Bristan’ mixer shower.

Bedroom 2: 12’9 x 11’10 (3.89m x 3.61m) with superb views to the front.

Bedroom 3: 11’11 x 10’10 (3.63m x 3.30m) with a T.V. point and views over the landscaped rear garden.

Bedroom 4: 11’10 x 10’9 (3.61m x 3.28m) another fantastic double bedroom with a T.V. point.

Bathroom & w.c combined: 9’11 x 9’3 (3.02m x 2.82m)

A luxurious bathroom with a panel bath including a telephone hand shower attachment, w.c, tiled floor, the feature double vanity unit with storage below, partly tiled walls, extractor fan and a tiled shower cubicle with a ‘Bristan’ mixer shower and a corner glazed enclosure.

Exterior features

The property occupies a landscaped plot extending to circa 0.8 acres with extensive planting throughout including a mixedhedge border.

Extensive gardens laid in lawn border the property to the front and rear with various shrub beds.

Detached Garage: 20’2 x 20’1 (6.15m x 6.12m) Electric roller door, double glazed windows, lights, power points and a floored loft with lights.

A tarmac driveway approaches the house via swing gates leading to parking and the garage to the side.

The sun room has access via french doors to the landscaped rear patio continuing onto the large rear garden including a feature Koy Carp pond with adjacent summer house.

A large barbecue entertainment house (circa 25’0 x 25’0) provides a great addition for entertaining including an equipped kitchen with an external barbecue shed also.

There’s an additional garden tool shed (circa 12’0 x 20’0) with a light and power points.

External sensor lights and two taps. uPVC oil tank with an oil watchman. There’s also a hen house, a green house, poly tunnel and a walled vegetable garden with raised beds including a large fruit cage – ideal if you want to be partly self sufficient!

Agent: McAfee Properties, Ballymoney 028 2766 7676

Read more: