Internally it is tastefully presented and comprises a hallway through to living room, dining room and sunroom opening to the back garden, with a spacious kitchen open to an additional family room, utility room and downstairs shower room.

The feature staircase leads to four double bedrooms and a deluxe family bathroom.

Externally it is complemented by an extensive lawn garden to the front with mature trees, and red brick paved driveway (shared access) with ample parking space. To the back, an easily maintained and enclosed back garden is finished in brick paving with decorative stone. A sizeable garage provides excellent external storage space.

It is on the market for offers in the region of £450,000 with Forsythe Residential.

1 . Woodburn Road The property sits in a quiet spot, on a lane off the main road with views across fields, towards the town and Belfast Lough. Photo: Forsythe Residential

2 . Woodburn Road Impressive entrance hall with feature chequered floor tiling. Photo: Forsythe Residential

3 . Woodburn Road Living room with feature fireplace, bay style window, and wooden flooring. Photo: Forsythe Residential

4 . Woodburn Road Dining room opening from living room with wooden flooring. Photo: Forsythe Residential