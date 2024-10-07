The six-bedroom property seamlessly blends traditional and modern design, providing a beautiful and spacious family home to enjoy.
Offering a well-proportioned layout over three floors, the ground floor features a lounge, dining area, study, shower room and a bedroom/playroom providing additional flexibility.
The focal point is the open plan kitchen and family area with a centred full height brick chimney breast, a range of oak cabinetry, granite worktops and upstands, along with a vaulted beamed ceiling. A sunroom links to this space, which opens to a patio area.
The first floor includes the main bathroom and four excellent bedrooms with one benefiting from an en-suite, while the second floor encompasses the master bedroom suite with dressing lobby, bedroom and a further en-suite.
Generous, landscaped grounds surround the property which also includes a first floor one-bedroom flat, ground floor music room/study with cloaks and shower, a utility room and a double garage providing further scope.
This stunning property is on the market for £550,000 with Lynn and Brewster.
