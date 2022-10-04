Priced at £1,250,000, and built in 2020 by the present owners, this impressive property is a showcase for the very latest and innovative construction materials and offers an exceptional specification throughout.The contemporary design and many bespoke features put this stunning property in a league of its own to such an extent that it was featured in Sunday Life`s Dream Homes of Northern Ireland 2021. The extensive accommodation extends to nearly 5000 square feet and offers a highly adaptable layout with an abundance of space and natural light from the large picture windows, most of which enjoy breathtaking panoramic views over Lagan Valley towards Belfast and mountains beyond.The prominent setting extends to approximately one acre and has been carefully laid in lawns with specimen mature trees and a spacious hardstanding area to the rear which could be very useful for a wide variety of uses.The location is perfect for those seeking private country living with easy access to main arterial routes, shops and schools for all ages.41 Waterloo Road is a most admired and truly remarkable residence occupying a superb setting close to Hillsborough, Lisburn and Sprucefield.