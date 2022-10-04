Take a look inside this stunning modern Lisburn home which is on the market now
Rising above the skyline at this exclusive location, number 41 Waterloo Road, Lisburn is without doubt, one of Northern Ireland`s most superior homes.
Priced at £1,250,000, and built in 2020 by the present owners, this impressive property is a showcase for the very latest and innovative construction materials and offers an exceptional specification throughout.The contemporary design and many bespoke features put this stunning property in a league of its own to such an extent that it was featured in Sunday Life`s Dream Homes of Northern Ireland 2021. The extensive accommodation extends to nearly 5000 square feet and offers a highly adaptable layout with an abundance of space and natural light from the large picture windows, most of which enjoy breathtaking panoramic views over Lagan Valley towards Belfast and mountains beyond.The prominent setting extends to approximately one acre and has been carefully laid in lawns with specimen mature trees and a spacious hardstanding area to the rear which could be very useful for a wide variety of uses.The location is perfect for those seeking private country living with easy access to main arterial routes, shops and schools for all ages.41 Waterloo Road is a most admired and truly remarkable residence occupying a superb setting close to Hillsborough, Lisburn and Sprucefield.
FEATURES:
Glazed Reception Hall With Open Plan To Feature Staircase With Glazed Balustrade And Floating Oak TreadsSpacious Lounge With Log Effect Gas Stove And Large Picture Window Overlooking Lagan Valley Towards BelfastExtensive Open Plan Kitchen, Dining And Family Living Area With Large Glazed Doors Leading To Patio And Rear Garden / Large Picture Window With Panoramic Views / Log Effect Gas StoveLuxury Creative Living German Kitchen and Island Units With Range Of Siemens Integrated AppliancesSpacious Utility Room / Cloakroom With Low Flush Suite / Study With Built In Desk And UnitsFour Spacious Bedrooms All With Beautifully Appointed Shower Rooms Fitted By SOAKS BATHROOMS `Where exceptional comes as standard`Master Bedroom Suite With Apex Window And Glazed Balcony With Panoramic Views Towards Belfast, Luxury Bathroom En Suite And Spacious Dressing Room With Extensive Range Of Fitted UnitsIntegral Large Double Garage With Insulated Remote Control Shutter DoorGardens Extending To Approximately One Acre Laid In Lawns With Mature Specimen TreesWalled And South Facing Rear Garden With Private Aspects / Outdoor Covered BBQ/Dining Area With Chiminea / Spacious Patio Area Laid In Exposa ConcreteGated Entrance With Remote App Control Gates And Estate Railing / Tarmac Driveway And Parking Areas / Extensive Hardstanding Area To RearOil Fired And Zoned Central Heating System With Smart Home App Control / Underfloor Heating To Ground And First Floors / Pressurised Hot Water System / Beam Ventilation And Heat Recovery SystemExcellent And Highly Efficient B83 Energy Efficiency RatingSolid Oak Internal Doors, Beam Built In Vacuum System, Solid Concrete Floors To First Floor And Equitone Fibre Cement PanellingAlarm And CCTV With Smart Phone App, External And Internal Hardwired WiFi, Alexa Controlled Home Entertainment System And Remote Control Motorised Blinds To Most WindowsHighly Desirable And Exclusive Rural Location Close To Hillsborough, Lisburn And Sprucefield Link To M1 Motorway And A1 Dual Carriageway For Easy Commuting To Belfast And International And Dublin AirportsViewing Is By Private Appointment With Henry Graham