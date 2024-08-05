Three bedroom family home in a superb location in County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:49 BST
Number 17, Leighinmohr Gardens is a modern detached house in a convenient location in Ballymena.

Built around 2017, the property has three bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room), a living room with electric fire, a separate kitchen and dining area, and a ground floor cloakroom.

It benefits from a gas heating system, PVC double glazed windows, and PVC front and rear doors.

To the exterior is a detached garage, tarmac driveway for parking, and a garden in lawn to front with an enclosed paved yard at the rear.

This stylish property is on the market for offers around £240,000 with Homes Independent.

For more information, click here.

The detached home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Entrance hall with composite front door with glazed pane.

Living room with wall-mounted electric fire, bay window, and herringbone style wooden flooring.

Kitchen with a range of eye and low-level fitted units with granite worktop, stainless-steel sink unit with stainless-steel mixer tap, and integrated four ring gas hob with stainless-steel extractor fan over.

Ballymena
