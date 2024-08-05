Built around 2017, the property has three bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room), a living room with electric fire, a separate kitchen and dining area, and a ground floor cloakroom.
It benefits from a gas heating system, PVC double glazed windows, and PVC front and rear doors.
To the exterior is a detached garage, tarmac driveway for parking, and a garden in lawn to front with an enclosed paved yard at the rear.
This stylish property is on the market for offers around £240,000 with Homes Independent.
The detached home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac. Photo: Homes Independent
Entrance hall with composite front door with glazed pane. Photo: Homes Independent
Living room with wall-mounted electric fire, bay window, and herringbone style wooden flooring. Photo: Homes Independent
Kitchen with a range of eye and low-level fitted units with granite worktop, stainless-steel sink unit with stainless-steel mixer tap, and integrated four ring gas hob with stainless-steel extractor fan over. Photo: Homes Independent
