Three bedroom family home in County Antrim with generous enclosed rear garden - and its own bar area

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 11:57 BST
Number 6, Kimberley Road is a highly sought-after detached bungalow in the heart of Carnmoney, Newtownabbey.

Internally the property comprises of a hallway through to living/dining room, kitchen with separate utility room, storage cupboard, a modern family bathroom, and three well-proportioned bedrooms.

Externally, to the front of the property is a well-maintained front lawn with foliage and a driveway for parking multiple vehicles. To the rear is a generous enclosed garden finished in lawn, with access to a detached garage which is currently used as a bar and can be left in that format.

Further benefits include uPVC windows with double glazing and gas fired central heating.

Located just off the main Carnmoney Road, there are an abundance of shops and amenities within walking distance of the property, as well as great bus links and schools located nearby.

It is on the market for offers in the region of £220,000 with Forsythe Residential.

The detached bungalow is in the heart of Carnmoney.

Well-maintained front lawn with foliage and driveway for parking multiple vehicles.

Hallway towards kitchen.

Living room.

