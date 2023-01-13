4 Windsor Lodge is a truly beautiful detached family home tucked away in a quiet cul de sac in one of Waringstown’s most sought after addresses.

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers over £299,500.

This impressive property – ideally located close to shops, schools and amenities – has four well-proportioned double bedrooms, the master is en-suite; a stunning open plan kitchen / dining area and two reception rooms with feature fireplaces.

The kitchen / dining is a generous size and has French doors leading out to the patio. The stylish fitted kitchen has a range of high and low level units, display cabinets and breakfast bar with granite work surfaces and an array of integrated appliances.

The ground floor is completed with a utility room and downstairs WC.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms which are a fantastic size. The fully tiled family bathroom is spacious and has a free standing bath and separate shower.

This fine property benefits from a large detached garage and a fully enclosed garden to the rear which is laid in lawn with mature plants trees and shrubs. The garden and patio are perfect for entertaining.

1. Impressive home The bright entrance hall has a solid wood entrance door with glazed panels either side and fan light above. There is a useful storage closet under the stairs. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

2. INPT-20-01-23 Windsor Lodge property PAP-NIRupload (15).jpg The lounge (13' 3" x 14' 11") has been tastefully decorated in neutral tones. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

3. Welcoming space The lounge enjoys a front aspect and has a feature fireplace with stone surround and hearth and a gas insert. There is herringbone-style wood effect vinyl flooring Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales

4. INPT-20-01-23 Windsor Lodge property PAP-NIRupload (9).jpg The stylish fitted kitchen has a range of high and low level units, display cabinets and breakfast bar with granite work surfaces and an array of integrated appliances. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents Photo Sales