Waringstown property: Impressive four-bedroomed detached home has a mature garden with fruit trees
4 Windsor Lodge is a truly beautiful detached family home tucked away in a quiet cul de sac in one of Waringstown’s most sought after addresses.
It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers over £299,500.
This impressive property – ideally located close to shops, schools and amenities – has four well-proportioned double bedrooms, the master is en-suite; a stunning open plan kitchen / dining area and two reception rooms with feature fireplaces.
The kitchen / dining is a generous size and has French doors leading out to the patio. The stylish fitted kitchen has a range of high and low level units, display cabinets and breakfast bar with granite work surfaces and an array of integrated appliances.
The ground floor is completed with a utility room and downstairs WC.
On the first floor are four double bedrooms which are a fantastic size. The fully tiled family bathroom is spacious and has a free standing bath and separate shower.
This fine property benefits from a large detached garage and a fully enclosed garden to the rear which is laid in lawn with mature plants trees and shrubs. The garden and patio are perfect for entertaining.