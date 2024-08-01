Make the most of summer by exploring the many attractions Mid Ulster has to offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With summer in full swing, Translink is inviting everyone across Mid Ulster to make the most of the season by exploring the many attractions and destinations accessible by public transport.

Whether planning a family adventure, a day out with friends, or a solo excursion, Translink offers convenient and affordable travel options to ensure a memorable summer experience.

Translink’s ‘Days Out’ webpage is your go-to resource for ticket information and trip inspiration. With a variety of great value fares available, there’s no better time to discover the scenic beauty and vibrant culture of Mid UlsterDistrict Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families can take advantage of the Family and Friends ticket for just £24, offering unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children. Individual travellers can enjoy the freedom of the Bus Rambler ticket, priced at £10 per adult, which allows unlimited day travel on all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro, and Glider services within Northern Ireland after 9.15am. For those planning a more extensive journey, the iLink Travel Card offers unlimited bus and train day travel across the entire region for £19, with discounts available for children and yLink card holders.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell pictured with Dermot McGirr, Translink Service Delivery Manager. Credit: Submitted

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell has warmly welcomed Translink’s summer services, saying: “These services are designed to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore the many attractions and destinations that Mid Ulster has to offer. There is so much to see and do across the Mid Ulster Area this summer.

"I encourage everyone to take full advantage of these fantastic services and offers. Leave the car at home and discover the beauty, history, and culture of Mid Ulster with the convenience and sustainability of public transport.”

Dermot McGirr, Translink Service Delivery Manager, added: “Summer is a fantastic time to explore and re-discover the diverse attractions Northern Ireland has to offer. With our great value fares, easy contactless payment and range of services, we aim to make days out affordable and accessible for everyone. From the stunning countryside to vibrant cities and towns and a host of special events over the summer, we have services that connect you to incredible destinations, all while providing sustainable and stress-free travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to great fares, Translink’s park and ride facilities make traveling by bus or train even more convenient, eliminating the hassle and cost of driving and parking. By choosing public transport, communities are also contributing to a greener environment, making summer outings both enjoyable and eco-friendly for everyone.

To learn more about fare offers, timetables, special routes, and fun day trip ideas, visit www.translink.co.uk/daysout or download the Journey Planner app to plan your next day out