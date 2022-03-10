New Strathfoyle Greenway will be open this summer

Minister Edwin Poots, Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and Minister Nichola Mallon at the site for the Strathfoyle Greenway.

The Greenway will run from the end of the Waterside Greenway at Foyle Bridge to Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle, a distance of 2.7km. It will be set within a green corridor of meadows, hedges and woodlands, and will have spectacular views of the River Foyle and the City.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said he was delighted to see this major project finally reaching the construction stage.

“Strathfoyle Greenway is a key part of our Greenway network, linking rural and urban communities. It will be a demonstration of how this kind of infrastructure can be built with people, biodiversity and climate change at its heart. I look forward to using the Greenway when it opens this summer!”

Strathfoyle Greenway will form part of the Derry-Coleraine/Limavady cycle route proposed in Exercise Explore Enjoy: A Strategic Plan for Greenways

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has already committed £226,500 funding towards preliminary works on the Strathfoyle Greenway and is now providing 50% of the £2.64m cost of the Greenway through its Blue Green Infrastructure fund, with the Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Derry and Strabane District Council contributing equally to the remaining 50%.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I want to do all I can to improve active travel infrastructure across the North and encourage more people to choose active travel modes of transport. I am delighted to work in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to support this much needed greenway route for the residents and communities in and around Strathfoyle.

“It’s great to be here today to see construction work starting on this important project which has been 50% funded by my Department. When finished, this greenway route will connect people to the popular Waterside Greenway, enabling active travel opportunities right into Derry city centre.

“Greenways and similar walking and cycling paths will hopefully inspire people to change the way they travel and will leave an enduring legacy to be enjoyed by future generations.”

“I look forward to the opening of the Strathfoyle Greenway later this year.”

Minister for Agriculture, Edwin Poots, said “I am pleased to support this project, which will link a number of rural settlements to essential services and employment opportunities, as well as making it easier for people in urban areas to enjoy the fantastic environment the local countryside provides.”

Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, said “My Department has made a substantial investment in the urban Greenway network. The Strathfoyle Greenway will be a fantastic new facility that will connect the local community to the heart of the City, where they can continue to support the City in its regeneration and recovery from Covid-19 as well as encouraging active lifestyles and sustainable travel.”

Speaking on behalf of the Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group, Gus Hastings said, “The whole community has been behind this project for many years, and it is great to see the hard work of so many organisations coming to fruition.”