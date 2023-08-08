Northern Ireland is the birthplace of some of the biggest and fastest-growing brands in the beauty industry.
Whether you’re a make-up master or are just looking to get started in painting your face, there’s lots of great brands from throughout the country that you can try.
Support local companies and browse the excellent array of products made just outside your doorstep.
We’ve found nine Northern Irish beauty brands that you need to include in your next beauty haul.
1. Bellamianta
Bellamianta is a luxury tanning company based in Dungannon which has a substantial online cult following includes stars from the Hollywood Hills and Love Island personalities. You can find the Bellamianta range of products in Boots and Brown Thomas stores, and through the company website.
Bellamianta products feature high quality moisturising ingredients, alongside a vegan and cruelty free commitment. From tanning mitts and gradual moisturiser, to tanning mouse and bronze sculpting balm, Bellamianta is a one-stop shop for a golden glow.
For more information, go to bellamianta.com Photo: Bellamianta via Facebook
2. WE ARE PARADOXX
WE ARE PARADOXX is a plastic-free beauty brand providing natural, vegan and cruelty-free hair and body care products.
Founded in Northern Ireland by Yolanda Cooper in 2019, WE ARE PARADOXX products are fuelled by natural plant-powered extracts, free from sulphates and parabens, and come in reusable aluminium packaging.
WE ARE PARADOXX sources ingredients locally where possible and established ‘Plastic Free Beauty Day’ to motivate brands within the beauty industry to abandon unnecessary plastic packaging.
From shampoo and conditioner, to body scrubs and oils, WE ARE PARADOXX provides a sustainable alternative for everyday beauty products.
For more information, go to weareparadoxx.com Photo: WE ARE PARADOXX via Facebook
3. BPerfect
Created in Belfast in 2012, BPerfect Cosmetics designed a range of cosmetics that are accessible and adaptable, changing beauty routines forever.
Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, Brendan McDowell, took part in Ireland’s Dragons’ Den in 2017 where the beauty brand was applauded by all five dragons, and six years on BPerfect Cosmetics is now stocked in beauty stores worldwide.
Its PETA approved and award winning vegan products have led the company to work with some of the giants in the beauty industry, including Stacey Marie, Jac Jossa, and Louise McDonnell.
From beauty brushes and blenders, to eyeshadow palettes and instant tan, BPerfect has all your makeup must-haves.
For more information, go to bperfectcosmetics.com Photo: BPerfect
4. Lusso Tan
With 17 years of experience within the beauty industry, Lusso Tan founders and sisters, Leah, Lynsey, and Sarah believe that life is better with a tan. The sisters declare that the tanning ceremony brings back memories of helping each other get ready and perfecting their faux glow, something glow-getters across the globe can relate to.
Lusso Tan’s three step ritual for the perfect luxury tan involves prepping with a primer, tanning with a mouse and brush or mitt, and finally boosting the tan with a light-reflecting Skin Perfector.
Take their online ‘Find the Perfect Product’ quiz to create a flawless tanning routine and enhance your inner glow. For more information, go to lussotan.com Photo: Lusso Tan via Facebook