4 . Lusso Tan

With 17 years of experience within the beauty industry, Lusso Tan founders and sisters, Leah, Lynsey, and Sarah believe that life is better with a tan. The sisters declare that the tanning ceremony brings back memories of helping each other get ready and perfecting their faux glow, something glow-getters across the globe can relate to. Lusso Tan’s three step ritual for the perfect luxury tan involves prepping with a primer, tanning with a mouse and brush or mitt, and finally boosting the tan with a light-reflecting Skin Perfector. Take their online ‘Find the Perfect Product’ quiz to create a flawless tanning routine and enhance your inner glow. For more information, go to lussotan.com Photo: Lusso Tan via Facebook