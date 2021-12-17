Bushmills handbag brand Taylor Yates helps NI charity to ‘GLOW’

Taylor Yates has designed a one-off ice blue handbag and ice blue hoodie for the charity, with all profits being donated to GLOW.

It’s hoped that the new collection will help to fund GLOW’s confidence and self-esteem programmes for as many women as possible in 2022, with every six sales transitioning to fund an entire GLOW programme for one woman.

In addition to the collaboration, Taylor Yates has also pledged to donate £10 of every handbag sold from its mainline and re: claimed collections to GLOW, which brings the brand one step closer to giving back with every purchase.

(Left to right) Ellen and Karen Yates, Co-founders of Taylor Yates.

Co-founded by mother and daughter, Karen and Ellen Yates, Taylor Yates was launched in 2016.

Ellen Yates adds: “We created Taylor Yates with the vision of building a brand that crafts beautiful handbags, but equally has a beautiful purpose at its core, meaning that we’re driven to be authentic, socially conscious and sustainably focused on everything that we do.

“Since day one, we committed to giving back and in 2020, we met the amazing team from GLOW. The organisation is delivering transformational work in its local community, and it’s our privilege to design and launch this unique capsule collection which not only looks amazing but will benefit so many women in 2022 thanks to GLOW’s vital programmes.”

Established in 2011 by Chara Clarke, GLOW – giving life opportunities to women - was developed from a common desire of women in the local community to address issues facing their peers such as low self-esteem and confidence, mental health problems and isolation. GLOW has helped hundreds of women and girls in its ten years, and this is the second year of Taylor Yates’ fundraising efforts for the charity.

Chara Clarke, CEO of GLOW NI, says: “We share similar values to Taylor Yates and are committed to helping our participants grow and glow, becoming happy and fulfilled women. Our organisation delivers inter-generational programmes and we proud to be truly making a difference to the lives of women from across our communities.”

Available to purchase in Taylor Yates store or online at www.tayloryates.com/collections/glowni-x-taylor-yates, the Chara Clutch is priced at £55 and the Chara Hoodie, £75, with both named after the founder of GLOW NI, Chara Clarke.