Thousands of people have lined the streets for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Belfast.

The parade kicked off at 1.30pm, with Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray leading from the front.

Local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians all took part in the colourful event in Belfast, which was a diverse multi-cultural, cross-community celebration of Saint Patrick.

As well as the parade there was also events happening across the city centre with live music at Custom House Square, a Céilí at the MAC and a Festival Village in the Cathedral Gardens.

1 . St Patrick's Day Parade Belfast Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray leads the parade. | Sarah McCann/ National World

2 . St Patrick's Day Parade Belfast There were pipers on the streets of Belfast for the St Patrick's Day Parade. | Sarah McCann/National World

3 . St Patrick's Day Parade Belfast Colourful costumes lined the streets, with many people taking part in the festivities. | Sarah McCann/ National World