St Patrick's Day Parade In Pictures: As thousands turn out for Belfast parade celebrating the patron saint

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 18th Mar 2025, 08:15 BST

Celebrations kicked off in Belfast with the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade ☘

Thousands of people have lined the streets for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Belfast.

The parade kicked off at 1.30pm, with Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray leading from the front.

Local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians all took part in the colourful event in Belfast, which was a diverse multi-cultural, cross-community celebration of Saint Patrick.

As well as the parade there was also events happening across the city centre with live music at Custom House Square, a Céilí at the MAC and a Festival Village in the Cathedral Gardens.

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray leads the parade.

There were pipers on the streets of Belfast for the St Patrick's Day Parade.

Colourful costumes lined the streets, with many people taking part in the festivities.

There was lots of dancing on the streets of Belfast today to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

