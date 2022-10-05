Visit Belfast announces new partnership to highlight Lisburn attractions

The news comes as Visit Belfast aims to highlight the city break experience by also signposting the abundance of visitors attractions and experiences available closeby.

Visit Belfast also launched a partnership with Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Gerry Lennon, Chief Executive Visit Belfast and Alderman Allan Ewart, Chair of Development Committee at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The brochures will explain to visitors to Belfast that they can access stunning countryside and refreshing sea shores within a matter minutes of the city centre.

The ‘Belfast Plus’ experience highlights experiential tourism products from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Ards and North Down Borough Council, ensuring visitors can make the most of their visit and enjoy a host of exciting attractions, historic places of interest, wonderful wildlife, informative tours, outdoor activities and amazing scenery.

