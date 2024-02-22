11 dog-friendly camping and glamping spots throughout Northern Ireland

Not only that, but the outdoors means your dog will have the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors just as much as you.
So pack up the car, grab your pooch and check out 11 of the best camping and glamping sites to book where your dog is welcome.
1. Castle Ward Caravan Park, Co Down
Located in the corner of Castle Ward estate, Strangford, the Castle Ward Caravan Park has many great facilities for guests to enjoy. With beautiful landscapes surrounding the site, you can take a walk down one of the many walking trails with your dog. Along the trails you’ll find castles to be explored, as well as the lough shore where Game of Thrones was filmed, there's so much to see.
A maximum of two dogs can join you at this campsite. For more information, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/northern-ireland/castle-ward-caravan-park Photo: National Trust
2. Carnamuff Glamping, Derry / Londonderry
These luxury cabins and pods are located in Ballykelly, just a short drive from Derry / Londonderry. Enjoy a stunning lakeside stay in the convenient glamping cabins, only a short distance from the Causeway Coastal Route. The pods are family and pet friendly, with a handy en-suite within each, as well as beautiful furnishings, beds and sofas to sleep up to four people. Explore the water, woodlands surrounding the site, whilst having the home comforts such as electricity, heating and lighting. A number of the pods are equipped with private balconies for you to relax on and enjoy the fresh air. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/p/Carnamuff-glamping-100064875513131/ Photo: Carnamuff Glamping Facebook
3. Flesk Water Camping, Armoy, Co Antrim
This campsite located in Armoy, just five minutes from The Dark Hedges trail, offers a variety of camping and glamping options for you to choose from. Stay on grass pitches for tents, some with electric stands or hire the bell tents or a variety of cabins for up to eight people. The secluded site allows you the perfect opportunity to take in the countryside views on your private terrace or meet some new people at the communal fire circle. The beach is just 15 minutes from the site, an ideal place to take your dogs for a wander, with a maximum of three dogs allowed on site on any one night.
For more information, go to fleskwatercamping.com Photo: Flesk Water Camping
4. Crom Campsite, Fermanagh
Set on the National Trust’s Crom Estate within Upper Lough Erne, the perfect location for a peaceful getaway. The site is family and dog friendly so you can all enjoy this beautiful site just a short walk from the lake, where you can enjoy a day out on the boats. The campsite spans out over two areas, the campsite for you to bring your own tent, or if you’d prefer a bit of luxury you can stay in one of the five pods which fit two adults and three children. Three of the pods are dog friendly, ensure you request these when booking, and all include amazing views over the Lough. For more information, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/northern-ireland/crom-campsite Photo: National Trust