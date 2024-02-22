11 dog-friendly camping and glamping spots throughout Northern Ireland

4 . Crom Campsite, Fermanagh

Set on the National Trust’s Crom Estate within Upper Lough Erne, the perfect location for a peaceful getaway. The site is family and dog friendly so you can all enjoy this beautiful site just a short walk from the lake, where you can enjoy a day out on the boats. The campsite spans out over two areas, the campsite for you to bring your own tent, or if you’d prefer a bit of luxury you can stay in one of the five pods which fit two adults and three children. Three of the pods are dog friendly, ensure you request these when booking, and all include amazing views over the Lough. For more information, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/holidays/northern-ireland/crom-campsite Photo: National Trust