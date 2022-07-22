The public transport provider has launched a free fun-filled activity pack for kids to become ‘Little Explorers’ throughout the summer.

Passengers will see adventure print trails in stations across the country and the free booklet will be available at ticket desks in key stations and on board selected services, giving little ones a passport to adventure on train, bus or glider.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filled with games, puzzles and plenty of space to let their artistic side shine, the creative pack will keep Little Explorers entertained wherever they’re travelling to. It’s hoped the journey jotter will become a keepsake of the memories made on board and beyond.

Adventure is just the ticket to a fun-filled family summer with Translink Pictured is Karen Lynch with wee Explorers Albie, Theo, and Nola

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, David Cowan said: “We want to help families get out and about more this summer and to find adventure on the journey. We’ve enhanced our services on popular routes, frozen our fares at 2019 levels to ensure affordability, and now with Little Explorers coming on board, we want to make using public transport part of the summer experience too.”

Travel itineraries featuring some of Northern Ireland’s best places to visit will be shared across Translink’s social media in the coming weeks. The company has also teamed up with blogger Karen Lynch who runs WeeBelfastExplorers to showcase fun things to do with your loved ones during the school holidays regardless of the unpredictable weather.

Karen said: “This new activity pack is perfect for keeping young ones entertained this summer. We’ve been using Translink services more regularly to get out and about as I’ve actually found it to be easier than I thought, plus the kids have a ball being able to move about and see new things whilst travelling rather than being strapped in a car all day.

“The cost of petrol has also made us rethink how we get about for days out and there are so many free and low-cost attractions on a range of routes to make it as affordable as you need it to be. It can be so expensive trying to fill the summer months with a family, so these fabulous activity packs give an added element of fun to the day, and we will definitely be keeping them in our memory boxes and sharing at show and tell in school when the kids go back in September.”

Plan a fun day out and make the most of a Family & Friends ticket for only £22 for unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland. Or rediscover Belfast with a Metro and Glider Family Day Ticket for just £9 for unlimited day travel. These tickets cover up to 2 adults and 4 children, and to make Summer days out even easier and more affordable there will be no time restrictions on the use of these tickets until end of August.