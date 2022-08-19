Summer fun for ‘Little Explorers’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public transport provider knows that for young children, using its services is part of the day out rather than just a way to get there and back, and with this in mind, it is offering free fun-filled activity packs for kids to become ‘Little Explorers’.

The free booklet will be available at ticket desks in key stations and on-board selected services, giving little ones a passport to adventure on board its many services.

Packed with games, puzzles and plenty of space to let their artistic side shine, the creative pack will keep Little Explorers entertained wherever they’re travelling to.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson with Translink representative, Mark Glover at Lisburn Train Station

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Scott Carson said: “It’s important that families are given the opportunity to explore different activities, and Lisburn and Castlereagh has many attractions to keep the whole family entertained.

“The Translink Little Explorers campaign is perfect for encouraging families and children to get out and about and discover new things.