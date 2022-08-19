Summer fun for ‘Little Explorers’
Translink has been helping families reawaken their sense of adventure and enjoy the last days of summer by encouraging them to explore the many amazing and exciting experiences Lisburn and Castlereagh has to offer.
The public transport provider knows that for young children, using its services is part of the day out rather than just a way to get there and back, and with this in mind, it is offering free fun-filled activity packs for kids to become ‘Little Explorers’.
The free booklet will be available at ticket desks in key stations and on-board selected services, giving little ones a passport to adventure on board its many services.
Packed with games, puzzles and plenty of space to let their artistic side shine, the creative pack will keep Little Explorers entertained wherever they’re travelling to.
The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Scott Carson said: “It’s important that families are given the opportunity to explore different activities, and Lisburn and Castlereagh has many attractions to keep the whole family entertained.
“The Translink Little Explorers campaign is perfect for encouraging families and children to get out and about and discover new things.
“Lisburn and Castlereagh has a whole host of fun activities, trips and trails that are just waiting to be explored.”