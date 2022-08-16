Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company mapped the number of hairdressers and beauty salons per 100,000 people across the entire United Kingdom, and the results are as follows.

Mid Ulster came out as the vainest area of Northern Ireland with 123 salons, followed by Belfast then Newry, Mourne and Down.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The least vain areas included Causeway Coast and Glens and Derry City and Strabane.

Fermanagh and Omagh came in fourth, with Ards and North Down in fifth, Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon in sixth, Mid and East Antrim in seventh, Antrim and Newtownabbey in eighth, and Lisburn and Castlereagh in ninth place.

Andrew Vassiliou, Director of Chris & Sons, which can be found at www.chrisandsons.co.uk, said: “We were shocked to find out that back in 2019 a record-breaking £8.6 billion was spent at hairdressers and personal care salons in the UK.

“We know first-hand that the hairdressing and beauty industry has been one of the hardest hit by the UK’s pandemic lockdowns, with turnover falling by an average of 45% in 2020 compared to 2019.