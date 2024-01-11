A Happy New Year for the ladies of Crumlin WI for their first meeting of 2024

Crumlin Masonic Hall was bustling as an enthusiastic group of ladies gathered for the first meeting of 2024.

President Joan Ward wished everyone a Happy New Year and welcomed anyone who had not been before.

She reported that, before Christmas, a group of ladies had visited some members who are no longer able to attend monthly meetings, bringing them a small gift and greetings from the WI.

Joan was also pleased to record that £243 was collected for charity at the WI Christmas party.

Crumlin WI ladies enjoy their first meeting of the year. Pic credit: NIWD

The first item on the programme was the annual quiz, used to select a team to compete in the area competition, to be held on February 17 in Christ Church, Derriaghy.

This quiz covered a diverse range of topics, and resulted in Joan, Ailish and Helen forming the team with Deirdre and Joy as reserves.

The speaker for the evening was Margaretta McCullough, who talked about how a small group of ladies learning to crochet has now developed into a large group with impact on the Antrim area.

Through their passion for their hobby, these ladies have reached out to the community, with activities such as making items for charity, donating small gifts, decorating Santa’s grotto, competing in Antrim Show and even, ‘yarn bombing’ in the Castle Gardens, at the request of the Council.

Margaretta had brought an amazing collection of crocheted items, ranging from simple squares to soft toys, garments, wall hangings and quilts which she has completed over the years.

During supper everyone was free to browse both this display and also the range of old knitting and sewing patterns brought by members for the evening’s competition.

This encouraged much discussion about everyone’s skills and also evoked memories of childhood and mothers who knitted and sewed garments for their children.

Prizes awarded at the end of the evening went to Joan Ward (1st in competition), Jenny Stevenson (Ballot) and Elizabeth Mackey (Ballot).

Everyone is now looking forward to Crumlin’s own craft competition in February, which will showcase all sorts of craft items, completed by the Institute’s members.