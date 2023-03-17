Portadown College student Erin Wall made a dizzying descent of more than 160 feet in order to support a worthy charity.

Erin tackled the abseil down the front of Belfast’s Europa Hotel in a feat of bravery to raise money for the charity FND Matters NI, which supports people living with Functional Neurological Disorder.

She was successful in raising £2,000 for the charity’s counseling services, which provide support for young people living with FND.

Initially Erin was very excited to partake in the fundraising event in September. She was accompanied by seven other people in the group, who were raising money for several different charities.

Faith Rowe

The large audience watching from the ground supported and encouraged Erin and the others as they cautiously made their descent. After receiving guidance from an instructor on how to hold the harness, Erin and the other participants began their descent down the front of the Europa Hotel.

The whole abseiling session was a total success.

FND Matters is a charity based in Northern Ireland which provides support for those living with the condition by providing free counselling services and support groups for young people.

Erin regularly attends support sessions via Zoom, which helps her to cope with the condition, especially as she describes it as a “mentally straining illness”,

Although FND is not mental health related, its symptoms of seizures, fatigue and blackouts result in missed school. This can negatively impact those living with the condition, which is where FND Matters steps in to provide advice on how to cope with the illness.

Erin found it particularly important to raise money for this charity as she describes there being “lots of stigma” surrounding FND. The work of the charity helps to create acceptance and supportive networks for those with the condition.

However, Erin’s work for the charity did not end there, as on Friday, December 9 she participated in the Christmas Craft Fayre at Portadown College to continue to raise awareness for FND Matters NI. The evening was very successful with around 300 tickets sold to friends, family and students of the college, which resulted in a total of £2,840 being raised. All proceeds went to FND Matters and Air Ambulance NI.

The festive event was packed with numerous stalls selling local goods complemented by free refreshments and a spectacular dance performance by Portadown College dance group.

Erin was able to provide information and create further awareness to those at the fayre about the work of FND Matters to help gain further support for the charity.