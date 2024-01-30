Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plane is thought to have left the runway and veered into trees close to the air field near Tandragee, Co Armagh.

Emergency services attending the scene of a suspected plane crash near Tandragee, Co Armagh. photo courtesy of Google

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it put a fire out on arrival at the scene and that a pilot had been already out of the plane and was transferred to the care of the NI Ambulance Service. An NIAS spokesperson said it took one patient to hospital.

The PSNI said the incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigations Branch. A spokesperson added that it had no reports of any further casualties.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call to the Mullahead Road, Portadown at 1.20pm this afternoon.

One Appliance from Portadown Fire Station and one Appliance from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a light aircraft crash on Mullahead Road, Portadown. Firefighters extinguished the fire and secured the area. The pilot was out of the aircraft when Firefighters arrived and has been transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. There were no passengers on the aircraft. The incident was dealt with by 2.27pm.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a crash involving a small aircraft in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragee, Co Armagh, at around 1.15pm today, Tuesday 30th January.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the scene. There are no reports of any serious injuries at this time. The Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed of the incident.”

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 13:26 on Tuesday following reports of an incident in the Mullahead Road Area, Tandragee.

The NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident. The spokesperson said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

Kernan Aviation said: “A visiting aircraft today had an accident while landing at Kernan. We are thankful the occupant escaped significant injury and exited the aircraft.