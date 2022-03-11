Those needing the service are being asked to make their own way to hospital if clinically possible.
A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is extremely busy at the moment.
“We ask for your patience.
“If you need to call 999, do not hesitate. We will prioritise calls to provide the quickest response to the most seriously ill or injured.
“If clinically appropriate, please consider making your own way to hospital as less urgent calls will receive longer waits for an ambulance response.”
