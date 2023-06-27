Young people who require supported lodgings include those moving on from foster or residential care, young people who may be homeless or experiencing difficulties at home, and young refugees who arrive in Northern Ireland without a parent or guardian. These young people may be engaged in education, training or employment and will be in need of advice and support.Tyler moved into supported lodgings towards the end of 2022, he explained, “My host is my friend and mentor, she has been really important in helping me to seek out opportunities that I have never had before.“I really appreciate her helping me to learn how to clean, cook, budget, care for pets and plan for my future. She has provided me with the chance to become part of an extended family that have accepted me for who I am, encourages my education and helps me to communicate more effectively to get the things I am entitled to or want to pursue.”As most young people are aged over 16, hosts can work as long as they have enough flexibility to support a young person, attend some appointments and undertake training.Tyler’s Host Luna was motivated to do what she could to change the narrative for young people who have been victims of their circumstances.