Social Workers praised for raising awareness for fostering and adoption during Lisburn Fun Run

A team of five runners wearing brightly coloured t-shirts with the Fostering and Adoption service contact details clearly displayed on them, took part in the annual Lisburn Half Marathon Fun Run, which is celebrating its landmark 40th anniversary this year.

The Fun Run is open to anyone wishing to take part and provides a perfect opportunity for local schools, families and work colleagues to get together and increase their physical and social activity by training and participating as a group.

South Eastern HSC Trust staff members who took part in the Fun Run. Contributed: South Eastern HSC Trust

It is also a great opportunity to raise awareness for important causes, such as the importance of fostering and adoption.

Social Worker, Angela Stronge who also ran the 10K course tells the Ulster Star: “This has been a really useful event to help us promote the Adoption and Fostering Service and to highlight the need to provide safer support and care for children in our communities that need our compassion and understanding.”

Head of Service for Fostering and Adoption, Nuala Hanna commended the team and added: “ I would like to say thank you and well done to all of the staff who participated in the Lisburn Half Marathon to promote Adoption and Foster Care. This is yet another example of the level of dedication and commitment that our staff show daily to the children and families that we work with.”

The team with Cool FM’s Pete Snodden. Photo contributed by South Eastern HSC Trust

Angela Stronge. Photo contributed by South Eastern HSC Trust