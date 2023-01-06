Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway given new food hygiene rating
An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Jimmy's Chippie, a takeaway at 74 Scarva Street, Edenderry, Banbridge, Down was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's 197 takeaways with ratings, 120 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.